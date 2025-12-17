ICE denies Omar's claims of pulling over son

Published by Ben Whedon 17 de diciembre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday denied claims from Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials had pulled over her son and demanded proof of his citizenship.

"ICE has absolutely ZERO record of its officers or agents pulling over Congresswoman Omar’s son," the Department of Homeland Security posted on X.

"With no evidence, it is shameful that Congresswoman Omar would level accusations to demonize ICE as part of a PR stunt."

"Allegations that ICE engages in ‘racial profiling’ are disgusting, reckless and categorically FALSE," the account added. "What makes someone a target for immigration enforcement is if they are illegally in the U.S.—NOT their skin color, race, or ethnicity. Under the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, DHS law enforcement uses “reasonable suspicion” to make arrests."

The agency made the statement in response to a Washington Times article documenting Omar's claims.

“After he made a stop at Target, he did get pulled over by ICE agents, and once he was able to produce his passport ID, they did let him go,” Omar told a local CBS affiliate.

