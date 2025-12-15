"We support these actions": María Corina Machado supports Trump's aggressive approach against Maduro's dictatorship

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de diciembre, 2025

Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, María Corina Machado, said Sunday during an interview with CBS News that she backed the approach taken by President Donald Trump to confront Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro, going so far as to assure that the tyranny over which he presides would soon come to an end. During the interview, Machado stressed that she entirely supports sanctions against regime figures and that the Republican administration is increasing pressure against the dictatorship.

"Look, I absolutely support President Trump’s strategy, and we, the Venezuelan people, are very grateful to him and to his administration, because I believe he is a champion of freedom in this hemisphere," Machado told host Margaret Brennan, adding that she had dedicated in part the Nobel she received in the Norwegian capital of Oslo to Trump "because I think he has finally put Venezuela where it should be, in terms of a priority for U.S. national security."

Machado explained that "We are not facing a conventional dictatorship."

Likewise, lthe Venezuelan opposition leader highlighted that "we do support these actions, because, Margaret, we are facing, not a conventional dictatorship. This is a very complex criminal structure that has turned Venezuela into a safe haven of international crime and terrorist activities, starting with Russia, Iran, Cuba, Hezbollah, Hamas, Colombian guerrillas, the drug cartels that operate freely and directed in partnership with Maduro and his regime."

When asked if she wants to see more pressure from Washington against Maduro's tyranny, Machado said, "We want every legal action through law enforcement … not only from the United States, also from other Caribbean, Latin American and European countries that further block the illegal activities of the regime. Why? Because we need to increase the cost of staying in power by force. Once you arrive to that point in which the cost of staying in power is higher than the cost of leaving power, the regime will fall apart. And it’s the moment where we, you know, advance into a negotiated transition."