Brown University shooting: authorities release new images of suspect and details about the case

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de diciembre, 2025

Five days after the mass shooting at Brown University, authorities released new details of the case. In addition, a video was revealed showing the timeline and detailing the movements of a person of interest in the hours leading up to Saturday's shooting.

Most of the footage was recorded off campus. According to authorities, the building where the shooting occurred was old and had few cameras.

"We are releasing an enhanced video of the person of interest in the Brown University incident. Footage was captured on the East Side of Providence on Saturday afternoon before the incident," the Providence Police Department detailed.

Similarly, it was learned that investigators received hundreds of tips as they try to identify the individual responsible for the shooting. In addition, mouth samples were taken from those willing to provide DNA.

The DNA sample collection, CNN detailed, could reflect that investigators believe they obtained genetic material at the scene, possibly from an object the suspect is thought to have left behind or from some surface he handled.