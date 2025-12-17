Brown University shooting: authorities release new images of suspect and details about the case
"We are releasing an enhanced video of the person of interest in the Brown University incident. Footage was captured on the East Side of Providence on Saturday afternoon before the incident," the Providence Police Department detailed.
Five days after the mass shooting at Brown University, authorities released new details of the case. In addition, a video was revealed showing the timeline and detailing the movements of a person of interest in the hours leading up to Saturday's shooting.
Most of the footage was recorded off campus. According to authorities, the building where the shooting occurred was old and had few cameras.
ENHANCED VIDEO: We are releasing an enhanced video of the person of interest in the Brown University incident. Footage was captured on the East Side of Providence on Saturday afternoon before the incident.— Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 16, 2025
Similarly, it was learned that investigators received hundreds of tips as they try to identify the individual responsible for the shooting. In addition, mouth samples were taken from those willing to provide DNA.
The DNA sample collection, CNN detailed, could reflect that investigators believe they obtained genetic material at the scene, possibly from an object the suspect is thought to have left behind or from some surface he handled.
Who were the fatal victims of the attack?
Cook was a sophomore, spent summers working at a local ice cream shop, and was also vice president of the college's College Republicans of America Republican Association.
"Ella was known for her bold, brave, and kind heart as she served her chapter and her fellow classmates," assured the organization's president, Martin Bertao. "Our prayers are with her family, our Brown members and the entire campus as they recover from this tragedy."
National party figures came out to offer condolences to Cook, from Congressman Brandon Gill to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.
Among them also, Vice President JD Vance: "This beautiful young girl was one of the murdered students at Brown University. It takes special courage to lead an organization of conservatives on a left wing campus, and I am very sorry our country has lost one of its bright young stars. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord."
Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov was originally from Uzbekistan. The U.S. ambassador to Uzbekistan, Jonathan Henick, confirmed the student's identity and extended "our sincere condolences" to his next of kin. We "mourn the loss of his bright future."
In a GoFundMe, Samira Umurzokov, identified as his sister, identified him as "incredibly kind, funny, and smart." "He had big dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon and helping people. He continues to be my family’s biggest role model in all aspects," said.