The interview in which José Antonio Kast predicted to VOZ that America was going to shift to the right
"South America will once again be the continent of hope," said Kast during the conversation. The 59 year old conservative lawyer, won this Sunday with 58% against the communist Jeannette Jara in the presidential elections.
The director of Voz Media, Mario Noya, interviewed the President-elect of Chile and leader of the Chilean Republican Party, José Antonio Kast. The conversation took place during the conservative CPAC conference in Budapest, Hungary.
Williams Perdomo
The right-wing candidate swept Sunday's ballot and will be Chile's next president. The 59 year old conservative lawyer, won with 58% against communist Jeannette Jara, who represented a left-wing coalition and got 42%, after 86% of the votes were counted.
He will assume power on March 11 for a four-year term.