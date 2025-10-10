Peru: Congress removes President Dina Boluarte from office

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de octubre, 2025

Peru's Congress ousted President Dina Boluarte early Friday, just hours after voting to impeach her over the deepening security crisis gripping the country.

Boluarte was removed from the post she had held since December 2022 with 118 votes of the 122 parliamentarians present at the session.

"Consequently the vacancy of the president of the Republic has been approved," announced in a marathon session the head of Congress, José Jerí, who will take office in the absence of a vice president.

In front of the Parliament, several people approached with signs against the 63-year-old president, who refused to exercise her right to a defense.

Boluarte was summoned before Congress as of 23H30 local time (04H30 GMT Friday), according to the resolution approved by the plenary, but did not show up.

Six presidents in eight years Since 2016, Peru has had six presidents: two removed by Congress; two who resigned before meeting the same fate, one who completed his interim term and Boluarte, who arrived after Pedro Castillo's thwarted attempt to dissolve Congress.

Meanwhile, José Jerí, a 38-year-old lawyer, took the oath of office early in the morning for a term that will run until July 2026. Peru will hold general elections in April. The parliamentary majority had approved four vacancy motions against Boluarte on Thursday, invoking her "permanent moral unfitness" to lead the executive.