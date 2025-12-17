Chile's new president supports any international action to end Nicolás Maduro's tyranny

Published by Virginia Martínez 16 de diciembre, 2025

Chile's president-elect, José Antonio Kast, assured on Tuesday that his future government will support any international action aimed at ending the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, including an eventual U.S. intervention. The statements were made during a press conference in Buenos Aires, as part of an official visit prior to his inauguration.

When asked directly about the possibility of a U.S. military intervention, Kast responded that Chile would not have an operational role, but would give political backing to whoever promotes such a measure. "It is not up to us to solve it, but whoever does it is going to have our support," he said.

Remarks on the legitimacy of the power in Venezuela

During the conference, Kast insisted that the Venezuelan situation is well known to the international community and that, in his opinion, it cannot be prolonged. "Everyone is clearly aware that the situation in Venezuela is unacceptable and impossible for it to continue," he told the media. "Maduro is holding office illegitimately. There was a democratic election and someone stole it," he added, reiterating his position on the Venezuelan electoral process.

Call for a coordinated international response Kast posited that, in the face of what he described as an evident democratic breakdown, the international community must act jointly. In that sense, he stressed the need for an agreement between the different international actors. "This requires an international agreement. It is obvious: they stole an election. What do the international bodies say? They will have to agree," he stated.

Chile's role and regional impact

Kast acknowledged that Chile lacks the capacity to intervene directly in a scenario like the Venezuelan one. However, he maintained that his country is affected by the consequences of the situation in Venezuela. "We clearly cannot intervene because we are a small country, but we are victims of the terror of having a dictatorship," he said.

Finally, he reiterated that any action aimed at ending the Maduro regime will have the backing of his administration. "If someone is going to do it, let him be clear that he is solving a gigantic problem for us and for all of Latin America, even for countries in Europe," he said.