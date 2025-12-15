Hanukkah terror: one of Bondi massacre perpetrators had ties to Islamic State

Published by Diane Hernández 15 de diciembre, 2025

Australia is facing one of the most lethal terrorist attacks in its recent history after an armed attack on a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney left at least 15 people dead and more than 40 injured. Authorities confirmed that Naveed Akram, 24, one of the two attackers, was linked to an Islamic State (I.S.) cell and had previously been under the magnifying glass of Australian national intelligence.

According to information released by ABC News Australia and JNS, Naveed Akram had come to the attention of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) in October 2019 because of his close links to a member of a Sydney-based IS cell, now sentenced to seven years in prison for planning a terrorist insurgency.

Despite being investigated for six months, it was concluded at the time that he did not pose an active threat.

Facts about the deadly attack in Bondi

The attack occurred Sunday night at around 6:47 p.m. during the 'Hanukkah by the Sea' community event, which celebrated the start of the Jewish holiday and drew more than 1,000 people to Archer Park in Bondi Beach. Naveed Akram and his father, 50 year old Sajid Akram, opened fire indiscriminately on the crowd, unleashing panic in one of Sydney's busiest areas.

The toll was devastating: 15 people killed and at least 27 hospitalized, including six in critical condition, six in critical but stable condition, and 13 stable, with two police officers also shot and wounded. According to police, the total number of injured exceeds 40 people. The attack is already considered the second worst mass shooting in the country's history, behind only the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.

Following an exchange of gunfire with security forces, Sajid Akram was shot dead, while Naveed Akram was wounded and remains hospitalized in police custody.

Six weapons registered and all at the crime scene

Investigations further revealed that Sajid Akram had been legally licensed to possess firearms for a decade and had six registered guns, all recovered at the crime scene. Added to this is an alarming finding: two improvised explosive devices were removed from a vehicle parked in nearby Campbell Parade, reinforcing the hypothesis of a pre-planned attack.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon announced the immediate deployment of 328 armed officers to synagogues and places of worship as part of "Operation Refuge," aimed at bolstering security in the face of possible additional threats.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese publicly confirmed that Naveed Akram had been on ASIO's radar, while political and community leaders flocked to Bondi Beach to pay tribute to the victims.

Who is the hero who managed to disarm one of the gunmen?

Amid the horror, an act of bravery also emerged: Ahmed al-Ahmed, a 43 year old shopkeeper, managed to tackle one of the attackers from behind, disarm him and point his own gun at him. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns called the moment "the most incredible scene" he had ever witnessed.

Ahmed was also injured during the shooting. He remains in hospital, where he underwent surgery for gunshot wounds to his arm and hand, his family told 7News Australia.

The attack has generated a wave of international condemnation, particularly from Israel and world leaders, and reopened an intense debate about radicalization, failures in the early detection of extremism and the protection of religious communities in Australia.

What happened at Bondi Beach not only marked a before and after for Australian national security, but left a deep wound in a celebration that was meant to symbolize light, freedom and resistance in the face of darkness.