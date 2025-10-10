Melania Trump reveals her efforts with Putin to reunite Ukrainian children with their families

First Lady Melania Trump during her speech at the White House on Friday.ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press.

Published by Agustina Blanco 10 de octubre, 2025

In an unusual announcement at the White House, First Lady Melania Trump revealed that she has maintained an “open channel of communication” with Russian President Vladimir Putin to repatriate Ukrainian children separated from their families by the war. Thanks to these talks, eight children have been reunited with their relatives in the past 24 hours, and plans are being prepared for more returns soon.

During a brief speech in the Great Hall of the White House, surrounded by portraits of former presidents, the first lady explained that the negotiations have lasted three months, with off-the-record meetings and calls "in good faith."

“President Putin and I have had an open channel of communication regarding the welfare of these children. We have agreed to cooperate with each other for the benefit of all people involved in this war.”

Announcement from First Lady Melania Trump @FLOTUS @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/zaOIhK8uAe — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) October 10, 2025

A key letter



It all began in August, when Melania wrote a letter to Putin asking to protect children affected by the conflict and President Donald Trump delivered it personally during a summit in Alaska.

In the missive, she emphasized, “every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger. As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few."

The context is stark: U.S. researchers have identified more than 210 sites in Russia where Ukrainian children are subjected to military training, drone manufacturing and forced re-education as part of a mass deportation, according to a report from The Telegraph.

Melania closed her speech with a wish: "I hope peace comes soon. It can start with the children."

International Criminal Court in 2023 an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes related to these abductions. There it states that Putin "is allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of a population (children) and illegal transfer of a population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation (under Articles 8(2)(a)(vii) and 8(2)(b)(viii) of the Rome Statute). The crimes were allegedly committed on occupied Ukrainian territory at least since February 24, 2022." The issued in 2023 an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes related to these abductions. There it states that Putin "(under Articles 8(2)(a)(vii) and 8(2)(b)(viii) of the Rome Statute). The crimes were allegedly committed on occupied Ukrainian territory at least since February 24, 2022."

A busy week



This White House announcement coincides with a week of intense diplomatic activity. Donald Trump will travel to Israel for a ceasefire in Gaza, following the peace agreement reached, where Hamas would begin releasing hostages.

However, the conflict in Ukraine remains unresolved, despite Trump's best efforts to bring it to a swift end.