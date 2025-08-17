In the midst of negotiations, Melania Trump wrote Putin a "letter of peace"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de agosto, 2025

Melania Trump sent Vladimir Putin a "letter of peace." As reported by Fox News, Donald Trump was in charge of personally handing the document to the Russian leader. In the framework of negotiations to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, the first lady emphasized the need to ensure the safety of children.

Last Friday, President Trump met with Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, located in the city of Anchorage. While they did not reach an agreement, they provided a press conference in which they called the meeting a "starting point." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Washington, DC, on Monday.

"Dear President Putin. Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger. As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few," the First Lady began.

"Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all—so that every soul may wake to peace and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded. A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity—an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology," she continued.

Finally, he assured that the Russian leader is "the right one" to end divisions and protect children who have suffered the ravages of war.

"Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter. In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone—you serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time," Melania Trump concluded.

