"I will definitely do that if they want": Trump plans to travel to Israel "in the coming days" to give a speech in its parliament after the historic deal

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de octubre, 2025

US President Donald Trump, told Channel 12 News and Axios reporter Barak David that he will likely travel to Israel in the coming days and deliver a speech at the Knessetfollowing a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the historic agreement reached with both the Jewish state and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas to materialize a cease-fire and release all remaining hostages in Gaza.

"“President Trump told me in a phone call that he is likely going to Israel in the coming days and would possibly speak in front of the Knesset. Trump said: ‘They want me to give a speech at the Knesset and I will definitely do that if they want me to’. Trump told me: ‘It is a great day for Israel and for the world. My call with Bibi was great. He is so happy. He should be. It is a great achievement. The Whole world has come together to reach this deal including countries that were enemies’,” David noted via his X account.

Details on the agreement

According to the agreement announced by the Republican leader, the Israeli hostages still being held hostage by the jihadist group - 20 of whom are believed to be still alive - will be released between today and next Monday. On this point, David commented that Trump's visit to Israel is expected to coincide with that moment, which may represent a real historic milestone, most likely signifying the beginning of the end of the war between the Jewish State and Hamas.

Likewise, the agreement provides for a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops currently in Gaza, as well as the release by the Israeli government of hundreds of Palestinian detainees and prisoners. While those points represent important steps, the truth is that important details remain to be resolved, such as the future structure of government in Gaza and the process of disarming the jihadist group.