Venezuelan regime says that extremist groups are planning an attack against the US embassy in Caracas

Published by Virginia Martínez 6 de octubre, 2025

Venezuela warned Monday of an alleged plan orchestrated by "extremists" to place "explosives" at the United States embassy in Caracas, in a context of high tension between the two countries over the military deployment by Washington in the Caribbean.

According to a statement by the president of the National Assembly and head of the Venezuelan delegation for the dialogue with the United States, Jorge Rodríguez, "through a false flag operation prepared by extremist sectors of the local right wing, attempts are being made to place lethal explosives at the U.S. embassy"

"We have reinforced security measures at said diplomatic headquarters that our government respects and protects," added Rodríguez, who, according to AFP, also informed a European embassy, whose country he did not specify, to inform Washington of these plans.

The diplomatic relations between Venezuela and the United States have been broken since 2019, and since then, the embassy is only occupied by some employees.

Trump fights drug trafficking in the region

The United States deployed at least eight ships and a nuclear submarine in late August in international waters in the Caribbean, off the coast of Venezuela, with the aim of combating Cartel de Los Soles and drug trafficking in the region.

On Friday, the Trump administration announced the fifth attack on a drug trafficking boat off the coast of Venezuela, causing the death of four people. Since the beginning of September, at least 21 people have died in these attacks against boats transporting drugs to the U.S.

Likewise, during the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Navy held on Sunday, Trump assured that the U.S. attacks are working: "There are no boats left" in that area of the Caribbean, referring to these trafficking vessels.

"We’re so good at it that there are no boats. In fact, even fishing boats – nobody wants to go into the water anymore," Trump said, without giving many details about the operation. He added: "They're not coming in by sea anymore, so now we'll have to start looking about the land because they'll be forced to go by land."

Trump's words may refer, pointedly, to the beginning of a "Phase II" against regional drug trafficking groups, designated by the United States as terrorist organizations.