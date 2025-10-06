Hamas calls for 'immediate' hostage-for-prisoner swap as Trump urges parties to 'move fast'

Published by Víctor MendozaEmmanuel Alejandro Rondón 5 de octubre, 2025

On Sunday, the terrorist group Hamas called for an "immediate" hostages-for-prisoners swap deal, before indirect negotiations on President Donald Trump's peace plan to put an end to the war in Gaza.

The order comes two days before the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack, which sparked the war in Gaza. It also comes after the IDF allegedly continued shelling in Gaza City.

In parallel, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged a halt to the bombing to enable the release of hostages: "Reality is, this is a war zone. I mean, this is a place that's suffered a tremendous amount of destruction. That fighting needs to stop. You can't release hostages while there's still bombardments going on," he said on CBS News. In addition, in text messages released by CNN, President Donald Trump responded "yes" when asked if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to end the military campaign in Gaza.

According to Civil Defense, a relief group that answers to Hamas, at least twenty people were killed on Saturday during the Israeli campaign, thirteen of them in Gaza City.

The statements, requests and public denunciations come hours before the start of negotiations in Egypt, which will begin with the plan proposed by the U.S. president, who has sent his envoy, Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Trump on Sunday urged Hamas and Israeli negotiators to "move quickly" in the talks.

"There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East. These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly. The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST," Trump wrote on his Social Truth network.

The goal is to close details on the conditions for the release of hostages kidnapped during the Oct. 7 attack. The negotiations will be held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, both sides said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally of Trump, announced on Sunday that Israeli negotiators would depart for Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Hamas chief negotiator Jalil Al Hayya arrived Sunday in Egypt to head a delegation that will begin indirect negotiations with Israel, the Palestinian terrorist group announced. Hamas specified that they will discuss "the mechanisms of a cease-fire, the withdrawal of the occupation forces and the exchange of prisoners."

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned Sunday that the Israeli army is ready to resume large-scale operations if negotiations fail. He asserted that "the operation is not over" and that troops must "remain alert and combat-ready at all times."

