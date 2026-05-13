Trump assures that all political prisoners in Venezuela will be released

President Trump speaks to the press before boarding the Marine One presidential helicopter as it departs the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., May 12, 2026.Kent Nishimura/AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 12 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump assured the release of all political prisoners in Venezuela. In remarks to journalist David Alandete at the White House, the president was optimistic about the South American country's course and linked political stability to an economic renaissance driven by the oil industry.

Trump was blunt in referring to those who still remain behind bars for ideological reasons or reasons of conscience under the Venezuelan judicial system. "We're going to get them all out," he said, and also recalled that there have already been significant releases in recent months.

In his words, it's a total commitment: "They released many of the political prisoners, and the rest will also come out," he repeated.

For the Trump administration, the release of the detainees is part of a normalization that has allowed Venezuela to recover income levels not seen in decades.

The president stressed that the country is experiencing a financial boom thanks to the opening of the oil sector to top-tier U.S. companies.

"We have Exxon, we have Chevron, we have all the big companies coming in," the president pointed out. Under this logic of free market and legal security, Trump affirmed that Venezuela "is making more money than it has made in the last 25 years."

This flow of capital, according to the White House vision, is the engine enabling a transition to a more democratic order and prosperity.

One of the most striking points of the president's remarks was his recognition of the work being done by the Venezuelan interim regime to facilitate this transition. Trump specifically mentioned the role of local authorities in implementing these changes and in receiving foreign investment.

"Delcy is doing a great job, and the people of Venezuela are thrilled with what's happening," Trump stated. According to the president, the magnitude of the transformation is such that many citizens "can't even believe it," and he repeated, as he did a few days ago, that people are "dancing in the streets."

However, a recent poll revealed that Venezuelans disapprove of President Trump holding negotiations with or backing Delcy Rodriguez, whom the country identifies as a key figure in the Maduro regime and the one responsible for the recent repression against unions and social sectors.

Trump's promise to empty the jails of political prisoners is framed within the circle of negotiations that has prioritized concrete results over bureaucratic rhetoric.

With the oil giants installed and cash flow on the rise, Washington seems to have found the necessary leverage to force a democratic opening without compromising the region's economic stability.

The release of the last political prisoner would mark the fulfillment of a central objective of the White House's Venezuela policy.