Published by Diane Hernández 1 de octubre, 2025

The dictatorships of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua were excluded, once again, from the list of countries invited to host the X Summit of the Americas, which will take place the first week of December in the Dominican Republic, organizers of the event announced Tuesday.

The three countries were similarly sidelined from the previous edition of Los Angeles in 2022, having been singled out as dictatorial regimes.

The Dominican Republic, which assumed the pro tempore presidency of the Summit of the Americas in 2023, explained that this year's decision "responds to a strictly multilateral criterion" in a context of "political polarization" and in favor of "prioritizing the success of the meeting."

"It favors the greatest convocation and ensures the development of the forum," said an official statement from the Dominican Foreign Ministry.

Regimes outside the OAS The Summit of the Americas, launched under the United States initiative in 1994, is currently coordinated together with the Organization of American States (OAS).



The Dominican Foreign Ministry communiqué recalls that the regulations impose specific limitations on the participation of countries that are not part of that organization.



In previous events Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela did attend: at the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit held in Santo Domingo in 2023 and at the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in 2017, the three dictatorships now excluded were invited and actively participated.

Cuba's reaction on the exclusion

Cuba rejected its exclusion, along with Venezuela and Nicaragua, from the X Summit of the Americas, and accused the US of being responsible for having that "decision imposed" on the host country.

In a message on X, the foreign minister of the Castro regime, Bruno Rodriguez, assured that the event will be held "on exclusion and coercion" and predicted that, therefore, the Summit "is doomed to failure."

"We express deep concern and rejection of the decision imposed by the US government on the Dominican Republic to exclude three countries, including Cuba, from the 10th Summit of the Americas," wrote the foreign minister of the largest Caribbean island.

Dominican authorities clarified that they maintain a bilateral relationship of "own characteristics" with each of these countries: uninterrupted with Cuba and "cordial" with Nicaragua, while with Venezuela the relationship was suspended after the denunciation of fraud in the past elections.