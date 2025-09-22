Starmer's decision to recognize 'State of Palestine' could cost UK more than $2.7 trillion

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de septiembre, 2025

The decision by the British prime minister, Keir Starmer, to recognize the State of Palestine has sparked intense debate, not only politically, but also in terms of possible historical reparations.

According to The Daily Mail, experts warn that this move could open the door to claims for reparations exceeding $2.7 trillion in compensation for land "taken from the Palestinian people" when the United Kingdom ceded control of the region after World War II.

Some international law scholars suggest that the sum could be a "starting point" for compensation related to land and resources lost during the British Mandate.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has long threatened to sue the UK for its role in the displacement of Palestinians, demanding reparations "in accordance with international law," claiming that the UK is responsible for the "land stolen from the Palestinian people" under its administration of the region between 1917 and 1948.

For his part, prominent theologian Lord Biggar, in recent statements to the British media GB News, bluntly admitted: "It is likely that the UK will have to face reparations claims to Palestine." Although the Starmer government may never formally pay up, Biggar declared that the lobbying campaigns already brewing in Parliament could turn that folly into a political reality.

Chagos 2.0

Conservative Party Justice spokesman Robert Jenrick claimed that reparations to Palestine would amount to a Chagos 2.0, referring to Keir Starmer's granting of sovereignty of the Chagos archipelago to Mauritius. According to government documents revealed by The Daily Mail, this decision will cost British taxpayers more than $45 billion.

The United Kingdom ceded the Indian Ocean territory in response to pressure from international courts, which some pro-Israeli lawyers warn could set a precedent.

For his part, Richard Tice, vice president of Reform UK, wrote on social network X on Friday that recognizing Palestine as a state is "nonsense and a reward for Hamas."

Likewise, Tice asserted that recognizing Palestine "emboldens left-wing lawyers to sue Britain for reparations."

Starmer rewards terrorism

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has condemned Starmer's decision for "rewarding terrorism."

Badenoch posted on X on Sunday that the move "leaves hostages languishing in Gaza and does nothing to stop the suffering of the innocent people caught up in this war."

For his part, Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, also criticized on Sunday the recognition of a Palestinian State by the Labour government.

Farage called the recognition a "reward for terrorism," referring to links between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas terrorists.