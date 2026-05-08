Bimbo announces a US$1 billion investment to reaffirm its commitment to the U.S. market

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de mayo, 2026

The Grupo Bimbo announced an investment of$1 billion in the United States. Through the subsidiary Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), it will carry out a series of investments between 2026 and 2028 with the aim of reaffirming its commitment to the U.S. market. Bimbo is the world's largest bakery company, with a presence in 96 countries.

According to the Mexican company in a communication, the money will be used "to maintain operations, product innovation, accessibility and affordability, nutrition improvements, as well as expanding partnerships with suppliers in regenerative agriculture."

"The United States has long been a cornerstone of Grupo Bimbo’s global success," said Greg Koehrsen, president of BBU.

"This investment reflects our confidence in the strength of our brands in the United States and will ensure we can continue delivering nutritious and delicious bread, baked goods and snacks to millions of American families," he added.

Diego Gaxiola, Grupo Bimbo's global head of administration and finance, said: "This investment is aligned with our disciplined capital management strategy and our long-term objectives in the United States, reinforcing our commitment to the market and our focus on driving growth and innovation.

The announcement came just days after BBU announced it would move its operating headquarters, now in Horsham, Pennsylvania, to Dallas, Texas. "Moving our headquarters to Dallas allows us to operate more efficiently as we continue to invest in our brands and our communities," Koehrsen said in a statement on the matter. The company already has sales centers and distribution facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, so the decision seeks to continue to commit resources to that city.

In recent months, companies such as Siemens Energy, Korea Zinc, Stellantis and Toyota have announced million-dollar investments in the United States.