Netanyahu: There will be no Palestinian state

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 22 de septiembre, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Sunday that there will not be a Palestinian state, and said that an Israeli response to the international recognition by various Western countries will come upon his return from a visit to the United States.

“I have a clear message to those leaders who have recognized a Palestinian state after the terrible massacre of October 7: You are granting a huge prize to terrorism,” Netanyahu said. “And I have another message: It will not happen. There will be no Palestinian state west of Jordan.”

The Israeli leader noted that he has been a longtime opponent of such a state against vast international pressure, while doubling the size of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

“The response against the latest attempt to force a terror state on us in the heart of our country will be given after my return from the United States,” he said.

Netanyahu will be in New York later this week for the U.N. General Assembly’s annual general debate—he is scheduled to address the forum on Friday—and will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House next Monday.

© JNS