Netanyahu: Rubio's visit shows ‘strength’ of ties between Israel and US

The Israeli prime minister described Rubio as an "extraordinary friend" of his country, in this second trip of the secretary of state to Jerusalem since he took office. The first was in February.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Marco Rubio.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Marco Rubio.AFP

Diane Hernández
Published by
Diane Hernández

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted Sunday that the visit of top U.S. diplomat Marco Rubio to Israel demonstrates the "strength" of ties between the two countries.

Netanyahu called Rubio an "extraordinary friend" of his country, on this second trip by the secretary of state to Jerusalem since he took office. The first was in February.

"It's as strong, as enduring as the stones of the Western Wall that we just touched," Netanyahu told reporters after offering prayers at the religious site the Western Wall, alongside Rubio and Washington's envoy to Israel, Mike Huckabee.

"My focus will be on securing the return of hostages"

In a social media post ahead of his flight, Rubio said his focus will be on "securing the return of hostages, finding ways to make sure humanitarian aid reaches civilians, and addressing the threat posed by Hamas."

"Hamas cannot continue to exist if peace in the region is the goal," he added in X's post.

No other details of Rubio's agenda have transpired so far, although he is expected to discuss Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City, the largest city in the Gaza Strip, some media outlets revealed.

Rubio's visit

Marco Rubio's visit to Israel takes place before the U.N. General Assembly discusses the recognition of a Palestinian state, an option announced by countries such as France, the United Kingdom or Canada and rejected by the U.S. along with another group of nations, starting Sept. 22.

Last week the United Nations already approved the New York Declaration, an initiative promoted by France and Saudi Arabia that advocates a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, leading to the recognition of a Palestinian state and putting pressure on the issue.

