Netanyahu: Rubio's visit shows ‘strength’ of ties between Israel and US

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de septiembre, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted Sunday that the visit of top U.S. diplomat Marco Rubio to Israel demonstrates the "strength" of ties between the two countries.

Netanyahu called Rubio an "extraordinary friend" of his country, on this second trip by the secretary of state to Jerusalem since he took office. The first was in February.

"It's as strong, as enduring as the stones of the Western Wall that we just touched," Netanyahu told reporters after offering prayers at the religious site the Western Wall, alongside Rubio and Washington's envoy to Israel, Mike Huckabee.

"My focus will be on securing the return of hostages"

In a social media post ahead of his flight, Rubio said his focus will be on "securing the return of hostages, finding ways to make sure humanitarian aid reaches civilians, and addressing the threat posed by Hamas."

"Hamas cannot continue to exist if peace in the region is the goal," he added in X's post.

No other details of Rubio's agenda have transpired so far, although he is expected to discuss Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City, the largest city in the Gaza Strip, some media outlets revealed.