Machado: A democratic transition in Venezuela would be like 'the fall of the Berlin Wall'
The opposition leader stated that the end of the current model of power in Caracas would allow reversing years of instability and open a stage of prosperity with regional effects.
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado stated that a genuine democratic transition in Venezuela would have an immediate and profound impact on both the country's economy and the political balance in the Western Hemisphere. In an interview with the New York Post, Machado argued that the end of the current model of power in Caracas would reverse years of instability and open a period of prosperity with regional effects.
Machado assured that a successful political change in Venezuela would represent "a comparison in history," that "would mean for the Americas as much as the fall of the Berlin Wall had for Europe. It’s equivalent." From her perspective, such a scenario would consolidate for the first time an American continent free of communism, dictatorships and narco-terrorism networks, with lasting consequences for the hemisphere's security and economy.
The role of the United States and Trump's legacy
In her statements, the opposition leader stressed that a democratic transition in Venezuela would mark a significant legacy for President Donald Trump's foreign policy. According to Machado, the impact would not be limited to the Venezuelan domestic arena, but would redefine the role of the United States in promoting stability and freedom in the region.
The opposition leader directly linked Venezuela's economic recovery to the restoration of the rule of law, institutional confidence and legal security, factors she considers indispensable to attract investments and allow the return of millions of Venezuelans who have left the country in recent years.
World
Milei in Davos: 'America will be the beacon of light that will reignite the entire West'
Williams Perdomo
Intention to return despite the risks
Machado also expressed her intention to return to Venezuela in the short term to actively contribute to the democratic transition process, while recognizing the personal risks she faces under the current government.
Warnings on the continuity of power
For Machado, the success of the process will depend on a profound change that goes beyond names and allows for a true democratic reconstruction.