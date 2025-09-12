UN General Assembly approves recognition of Palestinian state

Published by Leandro Fleischer 12 de septiembre, 2025

The United Nations General Assembly approved on Friday the New York Declaration, an initiative promoted by France and Saudi Arabia that calls for a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, leading to the recognition of a Palestinian state.

The resolution was supported by 142 countries, with 10 votes against and 12 abstentions, Israeli media reported. The declaration, adopted within the framework of the New York Conference held in July, proposes an action plan that, according to its promoters, seeks to establish a path toward the creation of a Palestinian state.

Details of the vote



Countries that voted against the resolution include Israel, the United States, Argentina, Hungary, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay and Tonga. Meanwhile, Albania, Cameroon, Czech Republic, Congo, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Fiji, Guatemala, North Macedonia, Moldova, Samoa and South Sudan abstained.

Israeli reactions



Israel's representative to the UN, Danny Danon, sharply criticized the resolution. "This is an empty proposal that completely ignores reality—not diplomacy. It is a one-sided declaration that embraces the lies of our enemies and legitimizes Hamas," he said. He added: "This proposal does not bring peace; it prolongs the war. When Hamas applauds such decisions, it is clear this is a reward for terror, not a step toward peace."

Israel's Foreign Ministry also expressed its categorical rejection, describing the resolution as a "political circus detached from reality." According to the statement, the declaration does not mention that Hamas is a terrorist organization or its responsibility for the continuation of the conflict by refusing to release hostages and disarm. The ministry also thanked the countries that did not support the resolution.

Contents of the declaration



The New York Declaration includes several controversial points from the Israeli perspective. It condemns Israel's actions, accusing it of "forced displacement" and territorial changes, as well as military attacks that have caused a "humanitarian disaster." It also highlights the "essential role" of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) and reaffirms the commitment to continue funding it.

Other points include a demand that Israel cease settlement activities in the West Bank and violence by some of the residents of that area, linking regional normalization to the creation of a Palestinian state, and a call to accept Palestine as a full member of the UN. In addition, the statement calls for the revision of Palestinian and Israeli educational textbooks, due to allegations that schools in Gaza and the West Bank indoctrinate hatred against Jews.

Visit of Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Israel



Amid these tensions, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will begin a visit to Israel and the United Kingdom beginning next Saturday. According to the State Department, Rubio will reaffirm the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security and discuss the goals of the Jewish state's war on terror. He will also meet with hostage families to emphasize that their release is a priority.

In the United Kingdom, Rubio will join President Donald Trump's delegation and address issues such as ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, preventing Iran's nuclear development, and the release of hostages held by Hamas, along with a ceasefire in Gaza.