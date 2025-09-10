Poland announced that Russian drones penetrated its airspace and activated a military operation to neutralize them

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de septiembre, 2025

The Poland announced that several Russian drones penetrated its airspace on Wednesday, assuring that they had activated a military operation to track such aircraft and neutralize them. In a statement through its X account, that military body alerted all citizens residing in Poland to stay in their homes for security reasons in the face of the warlike response they were carrying out against Russian drones.

"Attention: during today's attack by the Russian Federation on targets located on the territory of Ukraine, our airspace was repeatedly violated by drone-like objects. An operation aimed at identifying and neutralizing such objects is underway. On the order of the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, weapons have been deployed and the services are actively working to locate the downed objects. We emphasize that the military operation continues and call on the population to stay in their homes. The most threatened areas are the Podlaskie, Mazowieckie and Lubelskie voivodeships. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and the forces and resources under its command remain fully prepared for an immediate response," commented the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, a member of NATO.

Likewise, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk communicated through his X account that Russia had violated his country's airspace with the drone incursion, and added that Poland's army had already used weaponry against these, without detailing how many they would have managed to neutralize.

"An operation is underway related to multiple violations of Polish airspace. The military used armaments against the objects. I am in constant contact with the President and the Minister of Defense. I received a direct report from the operational commander," Tusk commented.

Ukrainian Air Force alert

A few hours earlier, the military corps announced that it had activated its air defenses in the highest state of readiness, afterthe Ukrainian Air Force warned that Russian drones had crossed its airspace. In a statement via its X account, Poland's Armed Forces detailed that hthey had activated all necessary procedures to secure their airspace, while Russia conducted large-scale nighttime attacks on Ukrainian soil.

"Attention: on the night of September 9-10, 2025, the Russian Federation is carrying out another massive attack on facilities located on Ukrainian territory. To ensure the safety of Polish airspace, the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces has activated all necessary procedures. Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, and ground air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest state of readiness,"the Polish Armed Forces reported.

Similarly, the military body added: "These actions are of a preventive nature and are aimed at securing the airspace and protecting citizens, especially in the areas adjacent to the threatened region. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and the forces and resources under its command remain fully ready for an immediate response."