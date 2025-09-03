Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Trump says he's ready to deploy more US troops to Poland

The country led by Nawrocki, a key member of NATO and the European Union (EU), has strongly supported Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion and is a vital transit country for military supplies and humanitarian aid.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.AFP.

Diane Hernández
Published by
Diane Hernández

President Donald Trump said his Administration could deploy more troops to Poland, which borders both Ukraine and Russia, as he hosted Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House on Wednesday.

Poland, a key member of NATO and the European Union (EU), has strongly supported Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion and is a vital transit country for military supplies and humanitarian aid, as well as hosting thousands of U.S. troops.

">

"We'll put more (military) there if they want to," Trump said when asked by a reporter if he was considering reducing the U.S. troop presence in the region.

Ukraine is fighting Russian encroachment amid European fears that Washington is seeking to change the continent's security arrangements. Like Trump, Nawrocki has opposed Kyiv's desire to join NATO.

Trump assured that he would talk to his counterpart Nawrocki about trade and other issues, and revealed that the U.S. is very fond of the Polish people.

Nawrocki's first visit as president with Trump

Nawrocki, a nationalist historian and ardent Trump supporter, already visited the U.S. leader months ago to seek his support during the Polish election campaign and now returns for his first foreign visit as president.

The Polish Government is closely following Trump's peace efforts in neighboring Ukraine, from which Warsaw has been virtually excluded.

RECOMMENDATION

tracking