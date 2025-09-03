Trump says he's ready to deploy more US troops to Poland
President Donald Trump said his Administration could deploy more troops to Poland, which borders both Ukraine and Russia, as he hosted Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House on Wednesday.
Poland, a key member of NATO and the European Union (EU), has strongly supported Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion and is a vital transit country for military supplies and humanitarian aid, as well as hosting thousands of U.S. troops.
"We'll put more (military) there if they want to," Trump said when asked by a reporter if he was considering reducing the U.S. troop presence in the region.
Ukraine is fighting Russian encroachment amid European fears that Washington is seeking to change the continent's security arrangements. Like Trump, Nawrocki has opposed Kyiv's desire to join NATO.
Trump assured that he would talk to his counterpart Nawrocki about trade and other issues, and revealed that the U.S. is very fond of the Polish people.
Nawrocki's first visit as president with Trump
The Polish Government is closely following Trump's peace efforts in neighboring Ukraine, from which Warsaw has been virtually excluded.