Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

12-month inflation unexpectedly eases in November to 2.7%

This was below the 3% recorded in September, the most recent month for which complete data was available due to a prolonged government shutdown.

Supermarket in Houston, Texas

Supermarket in Houston, TexasAFP.

Víctor Mendoza
Published by
Víctor Mendoza

Topics:

Inflation at home was more moderate than analysts expected in November. That's what official data showed Thursday.

The Labor Department detailed that the consumer price index (CPI) increased 2.7% year-on-year in November.

This figure was below the 3% recorded in September, the most recent month for which complete data was available due to a prolonged government shutdown.

It was also well below analysts' forecasts, who, according to AFP, expected a 3.1% price increase in the 12 months ending in November.

The energy index rose 1.1% during the same 2-month period, and the food index increased 0.1%. Other indexes that increased during the 2 months ending November included household furnishings and operations, communication, and personal care. In contrast, the indexes for lodging away from home, recreation, and clothing decreased during the same 2-month period.

Thursday’s report provided few month-to-month comparisons because the government shutdown from October to mid-November hampered the collection of October data.

RECOMMENDATION

tracking