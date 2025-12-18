12-month inflation unexpectedly eases in November to 2.7%

Published by Víctor Mendoza 18 de diciembre, 2025

Inflation at home was more moderate than analysts expected in November. That's what official data showed Thursday.

The Labor Department detailed that the consumer price index (CPI) increased 2.7% year-on-year in November.

This figure was below the 3% recorded in September, the most recent month for which complete data was available due to a prolonged government shutdown.

It was also well below analysts' forecasts, who, according to AFP, expected a 3.1% price increase in the 12 months ending in November.

The energy index rose 1.1% during the same 2-month period, and the food index increased 0.1%. Other indexes that increased during the 2 months ending November included household furnishings and operations, communication, and personal care. In contrast, the indexes for lodging away from home, recreation, and clothing decreased during the same 2-month period.

Thursday’s report provided few month-to-month comparisons because the government shutdown from October to mid-November hampered the collection of October data.