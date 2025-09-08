Blackout in Cuba: At least four provinces without electricity in the midst of energy crisis

Published by Diane Hernández 8 de septiembre, 2025

A fault in a power line in eastern Cuba caused outages in five of the island's 15 provinces on Sunday night, although shortly before midnight the regime's authorities reported the restoration of service in one of these regions.

This blackout aggravates the situation in the Caribbean country, where scheduled power outages have been increasing in recent months, and some populations barely have power three hours a day.

Cuba faces a severe energy crisis due to the poor state of its electrical infrastructure, with eight obsolete thermoelectric plants and generators throughout the island, which require the country's scarce fuel to operate, in addition to a worn-out network.

The installation of 28 photovoltaic parks, of the 52 planned for this year with Chinese investment, has not helped to reduce the outages. This summer, the programmed blackouts were extended, even in Havana, where they reach up to 10 hours a day in some areas.

As reported by the Unión Eléctrica de Cuba on its X account, a 220 Kv line tripped in the east of the island, "causing the disconnection of the system," in the provinces of Las Tunas, Granma, Holguín, Santiago de Cuba and Guantánamo.

The company added that "the causes" of the problem are being investigated.