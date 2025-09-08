Voz media US Voz.us
Blackout in Cuba: At least four provinces without electricity in the midst of energy crisis

The installation of 28 photovoltaic parks, of the 52 planned for this year with Chinese investment, has not helped to reduce the outages.

Image of the

Image of the "zero national energy coverage" in Cuba / Adalberto RoqueAFP.

Diane Hernández
Published by
Diane Hernández

A fault in a power line in eastern Cuba caused outages in five of the island's 15 provinces on Sunday night, although shortly before midnight the regime's authorities reported the restoration of service in one of these regions.

This blackout aggravates the situation in the Caribbean country, where scheduled power outages have been increasing in recent months, and some populations barely have power three hours a day.

Cuba faces a severe energy crisis due to the poor state of its electrical infrastructure, with eight obsolete thermoelectric plants and generators throughout the island, which require the country's scarce fuel to operate, in addition to a worn-out network.

The installation of 28 photovoltaic parks, of the 52 planned for this year with Chinese investment, has not helped to reduce the outages. This summer, the programmed blackouts were extended, even in Havana, where they reach up to 10 hours a day in some areas.

As reported by the Unión Eléctrica de Cuba on its X account, a 220 Kv line tripped in the east of the island, "causing the disconnection of the system," in the provinces of Las Tunas, Granma, Holguín, Santiago de Cuba and Guantánamo.

The company added that "the causes" of the problem are being investigated.

Cuba in the dark and cut off from communication

With a worn-out electricity generation system, the island of 9.7 million inhabitants has reported at least five widespread blackouts since October 2024, some lasting several days.

This occurs while the communist island faces a deep economic crisis, the worst in 30 years, which has caused shortages of food, medicine, fuel and a growing inflation, added to the intensification of repression by the regime against citizens and the lack of freedoms that Cuba is experiencing.

Along with the disconnection of the SEN, and the extensive blackouts, the Caribbean country also suffers a constant drop in Internet connectivity, which interferes with access to information and other online services necessary for the daily life of the Cuban population.

