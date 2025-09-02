UK: Comedian Graham Linehan arrested for social media posts

Published by Leandro Fleischer 2 de septiembre, 2025

Renowned Irish screenwriter Graham Linehan, creator of hit comedies such as Father Ted, The IT Crowd, and Black Books, claimed he was arrested by police at Heathrow Airport in London after arriving on a flight from Arizona. According to Linehan, the arrest was related to three of his posts on X in April 2025, which addressed issues concerning the trans rights movement. The incident has sparked intense debate over freedom of speech in the United Kingdom.

Details of the arrest

Linehan, 57, wrote on his personal Substack blog that upon disembarking from the plane, he was met by five armed officers from the Metropolitan Police aviation unit, who escorted him to a private area of the airport. There, he was informed that he was under arrest for "inciting violence" over three posts on X, The Telegraph reported.

According to The Telegraph, the posts included criticism of trans people in women-only spaces and mocking comments about a trans rights demonstration. One of the messages read, "If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls."

In another post, she posted a photo of what appears to be a trans rights demonstration and wrote: "A photo you can smell." He added: "I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. F--- ‘em."

Following his arrest, Linehan was taken to a police station at Heathrow, where his belongings were confiscated and he was placed in a cell. During questioning, he said he challenged the language used by the officers, accusing them of using terms associated with trans activists, such as gender "assigned at birth." According to the writer, the situation reflects an undue influence of certain groups within the British police force.

Impact on health and conditions of freedom



The stress of the arrest had a serious impact on Linehan’s health. According to his account, a nurse who examined him in custody found his blood pressure exceeded 200 mmHg. He was subsequently taken to the emergency room, where he remained under observation for about eight hours. Linehan attributed this physical reaction not only to the arrest itself but also to what he describes as a persistent harassment campaign by trans activists over the past eight years.

After his release, he was given a single bail condition: not to use the social networking site X until a further hearing scheduled for October 2025. Linehan described this restriction as a "legal gag order" aimed at limiting his freedom of speech while he remains in the United Kingdom.

Nigel Farage, leader of the conservative Reform UK party, said he plans to address attacks on free speech in the UK during his visit to the United States this week.

Reactions and public debate



Linehan’s arrest has drawn criticism from prominent figures. Author J.K. Rowling, who has faced her own controversies over gender issues, called the incident "utterly deplorable." Entrepreneur Elon Musk described the United Kingdom as a "police state" in response to the arrest. Conservative MP Robert Jenrick also voiced his disagreement, arguing that the police should focus on more serious crimes, such as theft, rather than arresting a comedian over his social media posts.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a man in his 50s was arrested on September 1 at Heathrow on suspicion of incitement to violence related to posts on X. They added that officers from the aviation unit routinely carry firearms as standard procedure, but the weapons were not used during the arrest.

A debate over freedom of speech



Linehan’s case has reignited the debate over the limits of free speech in the United Kingdom, particularly concerning laws on incitement to hatred and violence. While some defend the police action as a necessary measure to protect vulnerable communities, others, including Linehan, argue that the measures are disproportionate and reflect a growing intolerance of dissenting views.

In his blog, Linehan claimed that the UK has become a country "hostile to freedom of speech" and accused the authorities of prioritizing the demands of certain activist groups over more pressing issues, such as violent crime.