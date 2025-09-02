France: five injured after stabbing in Marseille, police killed attacker

Published by Carlos Dominguez 2 de septiembre, 2025

French police on Tuesday killed a man suspected of wounding several people with a knife in the center of Marseille, the country's second city, a police source said.

De according to prosecutor Nicolas Bessonethe attacker, a Tunisian national, stabbed five people and one of the wounded is in "critical condition".

The attack occurred during the afternoon near the Old Port, in an emblematic place of drug trafficking in this city in the southeast ofFrance.

The man attacked the manager of a hotel, from which he had been evicted for non-payment, as well as his son, another client and two passers-by, Bessone said.

For the moment, Justice is studying the facts, and the National Anti-Terrorism Court (PNAT) is under observation. The interior minister, Bruno Retailleau, is scheduled to arrive at 8:30 p.m. (local time) at Evêché, the central police station in Marseille.

Fauda will not be shot in Marseille due to "security concerns".

The fifth installment of the Fauda series will be shot in Budapest instead of Marseille for security reasons. The new season will air in 2026.

The production will not shoot much of its fifth season in the French city as planned, due to what N12 reported Monday as "security issues." Filming of the upcoming episodes will soon take place in Budapest, according to a source close to the directing team, quoted in the report.

Much of the new season of thethriller series about an anti-terrorist unit starring Lior Raz and co-created by Raz and Avi Issacharoff that became a worldwide hit was scheduled to take place in France. Even its trailer showed scenes of well-known locations in the city, something they will surely have to change before the premiere.