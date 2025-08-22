NATO chief calls for 'solid security guarantees' for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de agosto, 2025

(AFP) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called Friday during his visit to Kyiv for "solid security guarantees" for Ukraine to ensure that Russia respects a possible peace deal and prevent another invasion.

"It will be essential to have strong security guarantees and that is what we are trying to define now" to ensure that Russia "never again tries to seize even one square km" of Ukrainian territory, Rutte said in an appearance alongside the president, Volodimir Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president said that "guarantees consist of what the allies can offer Ukraine" and what the Ukrainian Army will be once the war is over.

"It is too early to say who can provide military personnel, who can provide intelligence, who has presence at sea or in the air and who is willing to provide financing," the leader added.

Rutte spoke along the same lines, saying it is "too early to say exactly what the outcome will be," but said "it is clear that the United States will be involved."

Security guarantees essential to peace deal

Donald Trump hosted Zelensky and several European leaders at the White House on Monday, in a meeting also attended by Rutte.

The question of security guarantees for Ukraine is a central issue in the diplomatic attempts led by the United States to negotiate a peace agreement that would end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during this week that a dialogue on security guarantees for Ukraine without his country's participation "will lead nowhere."