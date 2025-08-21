Amidst global diplomatic tensions with the Kremlin, FBI warns of attacks by Russian hackers

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de agosto, 2025

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned that hackers associated with Center 16 of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) took advantage of a flaw in the IOS system of U.S. company Cisco throughout the last year to infiltrate and compromise network equipment associated with critical infrastructure in different sectors and industries.

"The FBI detected Russian FSB cyber actors exploiting Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) and end-of-life networking devices running an unpatched vulnerability (CVE-2018-0171) in Cisco Smart Install (SMI) to broadly target entities in the United States and globally," the bureau said in a report posted on its official site.

In that regard, the agency added that "If you suspect you have been targeted or compromised by a Russian FSB cyber intrusion, immediately report the activity to your local FBI field office or file a report on the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3)."

Russia fired multiple missiles into the Sea of Japan as part of a military drills



Hours after the federal agency's alert, it was learned that Russian authorities reportedly launched multiple missiles into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, as part of a series of military drills that also included the use of drones.

According to a Russian Defense Ministry statement, Kalibr and Uran missiles were used, both launched from the frigate Shaposhnikov. The ministry also detailed that "the targets have been successfully hit."

Images of the military exercise were posted on social media.

"The drills were carried out by ships of the Russian fleet in the Pacific with the help of the Air Force and Army drones," said the statement obtained by Europa Press.