(AFP) Chinese President, Xi Jinping, attended a grand ceremony in Lhasa on Thursday during a exceptional visit to Tibet where he urged "ethnic unity and religious harmony" in that region where China is accused of violating human rights.

"To rule, stabilize and develop Tibet, we must first safeguard political stability, social stability, ethnic unity and religious harmony," Xi said Wednesday during his first visit to the region since 2021, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The president of the Chinese communist regime also called for "guiding Tibetan Buddhism to adapt to socialist society," without making any mention of the Dalai Lama.

The president also promoted the "vigorous, orderly and efficient" completion of the giant Yarlung Tsangpo dam, whose construction began in July.

The hydroelectric project, valued at some $167 billion, potentially the world's largest, has raised concerns from India and Bangladesh, which are downstream.

Similarly, on Thursday, party leaders lauded the area's progress and urged ethnic unity during a ceremony commemorating the 60th anniversary of the founding of the autonomous region.

The ceremony was held in front of the vast Potala Palace, the former residence of the Dalai Lamas, the spiritual leaders of Tibetan Buddhism.

A giant portrait of Xi flanked a crowd of 20,000 people, CCTV reported, including military personnel, students and other members of Tibetan society, many dressed in traditional costumes.

Beijing insists it must approve next Dalai Lama

Xi's visit comes ahead of possible tensions over the succession of the current Dalai Lama, 90, and who lives in India, where he established a Tibetan government-in-exile.

In July, the Buddhist leader affirmed that this spiritual institution will continue after his death and that his successor will be chosen "exclusively" by his team.

The Chinese regime insists that the next Dalai Lama must be approved by Beijing, raising the possibility of the emergence of two rival leaders of Tibetan Buddhism.