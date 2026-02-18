Published by Virginia Martínez 18 de febrero, 2026

The Hispanic American Football Hall of Fame (HFHOF) officially announced the seven inductees of its inaugural class of 2026, who will be honored May 5, 2026, during the Football Celebration at the Las Vegas Raiders' headquarters in Henderson, Nev., on Cinco de Mayo.

"The Hispanic Football Hall of Fame was created to recognize and celebrate the profound impact Hispanic athletes and leaders have had on the game of football," said Sandy Núñez, chairwoman of the selection committee. In addition to the legends, the event will award the players of the year: Nik Bonitto (professional), Fernando Mendoza (college) and Ryan Estrada (high school).

This historic class recognizes figures who have served as pioneers and role models for the Hispanic community in the country. The seven inductees are, as detailed by the HFHOF:

Steve Van Buren - Honduran ancestry

Position: Running back

NFL team: Philadelphia Eagles (1944-51)

College: Louisiana State University

Professional Football Hall of Fame (Class of 1965)

2x NFL Champion - Philadelphia Eagles (1948, 1949)

5x First-Team All-Pro selection

4x NFL rushing leader

Member of the NFL's 75th and 100th anniversary teams, as well as the 1940s All-Decade team

Retired as the NFL's all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns at the time

First player with two 1,000-yard seasons

Still holds the Eagles franchise record for rushing touchdowns (69)

Jim Plunkett - Mexican ancestry

Position: Quarterback

NFL teams: New England Patriots (1971-75), San Francisco 49ers (1976-77), Oakland-Los Angeles Raiders (1978-86)

College: Stanford University

2x Super Bowl Champion - Raiders (XV, XVIII)

Super Bowl XV MVP

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1971)

First overall selection in the 1971 NFL Draft

NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1980

Tom Fears - Mexican ancestry

Position: Wide receiver

NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams (1948-56)

College: Santa Clara University, UCLA

Professional Football Hall of Fame (Class of 1970)

First Mexican-born player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

First-team selection on the 1950s NFL All-Decade team

Caught the 73-yard touchdown pass that clinched the Rams' 1951 NFL championship victory over the Cleveland Browns

Led the NFL in yards per reception (1949), receptions (1950, 1951)

Set NFL records for receptions in a season in 1949 (77) and 1950 (84)

Tom Flores - Mexican ancestry

Position: Head coach / quarterback

NFL teams (as a player): Oakland Raiders (1960-61, 63-66), Buffalo Bills (1967-69), Kansas City Chiefs (1969)

NFL teams (as head coach): Oakland-Los Angeles Raiders (1979-87), Seattle Seahawks (1992-1994)

College: University of the Pacific

Professional Football Hall of Fame (Class of 2021)

The first Hispanic starting quarterback in professional football history (Oakland in 1960)

(Oakland in 1960) Threw for nearly 12,000 yards with 93 touchdown passes in 106 career games (68 as a starter)

2x Super Bowl champion as head coach - Raiders (XV and XVIII)

The first Hispanic head coach in the NFL and the first to win a Super Bowl

Led the Raiders to five total playoff appearances and to win 73% of their postseason games

The NFL's first Hispanic general manager (Seattle 1989-94)

Ted Hendricks - Guatemalan ancestry

Position: Linebacker

NFL teams: Baltimore Colts (1969-73), Green Bay Packers (1974), Oakland-Los Angeles Raiders (1975-83)

College: University of Miami

Professional Football Hall of Fame (Class of 1990)

4x Super Bowl Champion - (VI, XI, XV, XVIII)

8x Pro Bowl selection

4x First Team All-Pro selection

Recorded 26 career interceptions and blocked an NFL-record 25 kicks

Member of the NFL's 75th and 100th anniversary teams, as well as the 1970s and 1980s All-Decade teams

Ron Rivera - Mexican and Puerto Rican ancestry

Position: Head coach / linebacker

NFL team (as a player): Chicago Bears (1984-92)

NFL team (as head coach): Carolina Panthers (2011-19) and Washington Football Team-Commanders (2020-23)

College: University of California-Berkeley

Super Bowl XX champion with the Chicago Bears (1985)

Led Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50 and three NFC South titles

Winningest coach in Panthers history (76) and led Washington to NFC East title in 2020

Played linebacker in the NFL for nine seasons (Bears 1984-92)

Anthony Muñoz - Mexican ancestry

Position: Offensive tackle

NFL Team: Cincinnati Bengals (1980-1992)

College: University of Southern California

Professional Football Hall of Fame (Class of 1998)

11x Pro Bowl selection

9x All-Pro

Named to the NFL's 1980s All-Decade team

Considered one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history

Member of the NFL's 75th and 100th anniversary teams