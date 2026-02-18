Exclusive: ICE arrests illegal migrants convicted of violent crimes in Presidents' Day crackdown

Published by Misty Severi 18 de febrero, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security told Just The News exclusively Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested multiple illegal migrants who have been convicted of serious crimes on President's Day.

The arrests occurred while DHS is in a government shutdown due to a lapse in federal funding. ICE operations are still going on because of funding from the "One Big Beautiful Bill" that was passed last year and its designation as essential to public safety.

The department said the arrests include illegal migrants who have been convicted of "heinous crimes" including false imprisonment, sexual assault and strangulation.

“While Americans celebrated Presidents’ Day, the heroic men and women of ICE law enforcement arrested more convicted criminals from our communities,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “Yesterday’s arrests included gang members, rapists, and violent offenders. We won’t let anything slow us down from arresting and removing criminals from American neighborhoods—not even a federal holiday. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. ”

The arrests include an illegal migrant from El Salvador, who has been convicted of false imprisonment and felony possession of a firearm in Los Angeles, an illegal migrant from the Dominican Republic who has been convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child in Connecticut, and an illegal migrant from Venezuela who has been convicted of assault, battery, and strangulation in Virginia.

ICE officers also arrested an illegal migrant from the Bahamas who was convicted of malicious wounding in West Virginia, and an illegal migrant from Cuba who was convicted of alien smuggling and illegal entry into the United States in Texas.

A full list of illegal migrants who have been detained by ICE can be viewed here.

