Police arrest 18-year-old who ran into Capitol Hill with a shotgun

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de febrero, 2026

Authorities reported that officers from the Capitol Police (USCP) surrounded and arrested a man who ran toward the Capitol with a loaded shotgun. The suspect also had multiple rounds of ammunition and a tactical-style vest.

Similarly, authorities explained that USCP agents found the suspect's van in front of the Botanical Gardens on Maryland Avenue. They also found a gas mask and a helmet inside the vehicle.

“Just last summer, we held an active threat exercise on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol – in the very location where today’s officers stopped the suspect,” said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan. “These now routine exercises are planned monthly and in different areas of the Capitol Complex to keep our officers ready for potential threats just like this.”

In addition, it was learned that the suspect, Carter Camacho, 18, was arrested for illegal activities, carrying an unlicensed rifle, unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition. The USCP Threat Assessment Section is investigating to determine the suspect's motive.