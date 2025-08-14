Trump Administration's report notes 'concerns' in European security over Spain's contract with Huawei

Published by Agustina Blanco 13 de agosto, 2025

A €12.3 million contract signed by the Government of Spain with Huawei for the storage of lawful eavesdropping data has raised concerns in the United States and the European Union (EU), according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

The decision, which involves the Chinese company's OceanStor servers, puts the security of sensitive information shared between Spain and its European allies at risk.

Despite Spain's commitments to the EU to reduce Huawei's presence in critical infrastructure such as 5G networks, the Ministry of the Interior adjudicated the contract in July, which has been interpreted as a contradiction in its policy.

The information intercepted by law enforcement, which could include data shared by other EU countries, will be stored on Huawei equipment, which has sparked fears of possible unauthorized access.

In response, figures in the Trump Administration, such as Rick Crawford and Tom Cotton, chairmen of the US House and Senate intelligence committees, have called for a review of intelligence-sharing policies with Spain.

In Brussels, the decision has also generated concern, as it could erode confidence in intelligence cooperation mechanisms.

However, the Spanish Interior Ministry defends the legality of the contract, assuring that it complies with cybersecurity regulations and does not affect classified data managed by the National Intelligence Center (CNI), according to El País. However, experts warn that the cross-border nature of European intelligence poses risks to other countries' information.