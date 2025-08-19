Trump discussed with the president of the European Commission "the massive Worldwide problem of missing children" in the Ukrainian war

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de agosto, 2025

The president Donald Trump posted Monday on his Truth Social account "a message to praise the 'distinguished and highly respected president of the European Commission,' Ursula von der Leyen", with whom the Republican leader revealed he would have had several conversations on "the massive Worldwide problem of missing children" in the war between Russia and Ukraine, after a meeting at the White House with both Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenski and other European leaders, with whom Trump discussed a peace agreement to end the armed conflict.

Similarly, the U.S. president noted that the situation of the children missing in the war, which began in 2022 after Russia decided to invade Ukraine, "is, likewise, a big subject with my wife, Melania", to then culminate his Truth Social post by assuring that "It is a subject at the top of all lists, and the World will work together to solve it, hopefully bringing them home to their families!".

Meeting between Zelenski and Putin

Trump published this message through his Truth Social account shortly after confirming, through said social network, the preparations for a meeting between Zelenski and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will lead to another meeting in which the Republican leader will also take part.

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself. Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, are coordinating with Russia and Ukraine," Trump wrote.

Similarly, Trump thanked European leaders who were part of Monday's meeting at the White House by commenting, "During the meeting we discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which Guarantees would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America. Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine."