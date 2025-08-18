Zelensky and EU leaders meet to coordinate their positions ahead of talks with Trump

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de agosto, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, met Monday with European leaders present in Washington ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump. It was a "preparatory meeting" held at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington D.C. ahead of the sessions with the U.S. president at the White House.

After the meeting, Zelensky wrote on X that European leaders are united in favor of a lasting peace.

"Together with the leaders of Finland, the United Kingdom, Italy, the European Commission and the secretary general of NATO, we coordinated our positions ahead of the meeting with President Trump," he wrote.

"Our main goal is a reliable and lasting peace for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe," he said.

"We understand that we should not expect Putin to voluntarily abandon aggression and new attempts at conquest. That is why pressure must work, and it must be joint pressure: from the United States and Europe, and from all those in the world who respect the right to life and international order."

Antonio Costa calls on European leaders

The 27 leaders of the European Union will discuss Ukraine and the outcome of the high-level talks at the White House by videoconference on Tuesday, European Council President Antonio Costa announced Monday.

"I have convened a video conference of the members of the European Council for tomorrow at 13.00 CEST to report on today's meetings in Washington DC on Ukraine. Together with the United States, the EU will continue to work for a lasting peace that safeguards the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe," Costa wrote on X.