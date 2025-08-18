Trump welcomes Zelensky at the White House
Before the meeting, the Ukrainian president argued that "Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength."
"Vladimir Putin wants to see it ended"
President Donald Trump assured that he wants to put an end to the war in Ukraine. In that sense, he maintained that "Vladimir Putin wants to see it ended." In addition, he insisted that he wants the peace to be lasting.
"We're going to work with Ukraine, we're going to work with everybody, and we're going to make sure that if there's peace, that peace is going to stay long-term ... We're not talking about a two-year peace and then we end up in this mess again," Trump said.
European leaders arrive at the White House
The latest leaders to enter through the South Portico include French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president shared a video on X earlier in the day of him greeting several European and NATO leaders at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington.
Our main goal is a reliable and lasting peace for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe. And it is important that the momentum of all our meetings lead to precisely this result. We understand that we shouldn't expect Putin to voluntarily abandon aggression and new attempts at… pic.twitter.com/lSlBPJNKZo— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 18, 2025
Zelensky meets with Trump's special envoy
The Ukrainian president met with the special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, ahead of the talks at the White House.
BREAKING: Zelensky, wearing a t-shirt, held a meeting in Washington with Trump’s special representative, Keith Kellogg. Ahead of Zelensky’s meeting with President Trump, White House asked Ukrainian officials whether he would wear a suit, Axios reports.— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 18, 2025
Zelensky before the meeting
