Trump rules out possibility of Ukraine regaining Crimea or joining NATO

Published by Sabrina Martin 18 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump this weekend urged his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to reach a negotiated settlement that would end the conflict with Russia and stressed that Ukraine will not be able to regain the Crimean peninsula or achieve NATO membership.

In a message broadcast on his social network Truth Social, Trump argued that Kyiv has the possibility to stop the war "almost immediately" if they opt for a political way out instead of prolonging the confrontation. The president stressed that "some things never change," by marking as immovable the points of Crimea and NATO in any negotiations with Moscow.

A key meeting in Washington

Trump's statements come hours before his meeting with Zelensky at the White House, scheduled for this Monday afternoon and in which Vice President JD Vance will also participate. The meeting will be the prelude to a broader session with European leaders traveling to Washington to discuss the future of the war and the West's role in an eventual negotiated exit.