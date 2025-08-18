European leaders to hold summit with Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump

Published by Agustina Blanco 17 de agosto, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet this Monday afternoon at the White House, in a meeting that will also be attended by Vice President JD Vance, according to reports from The Hill.

This initial meeting will precede a larger session with European leaders who will travel to Washington to discuss the future of the war between Russia and Ukraine, sources told the outlet.

The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy revives a previous meeting in the Oval Office in February, which proved tense when Trump and Vance criticized the Ukrainian leader for his handling of the conflict and for not showing enough appreciation for U.S. support.

That meeting ended without concrete progress but generated concern in Europe over Trump's stance, which advocated a peace deal that could involve territorial concessions by Ukraine.

European leaders



Monday's extended session will be joined by prominent European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; German Chancellor Friedrich Merz; French President Emmanuel Macron; British Prime Minister Keir Starmer; Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni; and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Also present will be the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, who has cultivated a strong relationship with Trump.

In that regard, European leaders seek to show a united front with Ukraine. "Our goal is to present a united front between Europeans and Ukrainians," said Macron, who expressed doubts about Putin's intentions.

In addition, Von der Leyen noted, "I am very glad that I am able to accompany you and other European leaders for the meeting tomorrow", she stated.

Trump administration denies rumors

For his part, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who participated in the Alaska summit along with Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, defended the administration's position Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation." In that vein, Rubio rejected accusations that Trump would press Zelenskyy to accept an unfavorable deal, stressing that the United States has been working with the Europeans and has sought concessions from Putin to achieve an acceptable peace agreement for Ukraine.