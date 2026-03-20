LIVE | Oil prices fall again, Wall Street retreats amid the war

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de marzo, 2026

The price of a barrel of Brent North Sea crude, the global benchmark, was trading Friday below $106 and WTI, its U.S. equivalent, around $93.

Wall Street limited its losses on Thursday in comparison with European stock markets. The Dow Jones lost 0.44%, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes both retreated 0.28%.

The situation came after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that his country will abide by President Donald Trump's call for no repeat strikes against key Iranian energy facilities. The Israeli attack on Iran's South Pars field prompted the latter's retaliation against Ras Laffan, the world's largest natural gas facility, in Qatar, sending oil prices soaring.

Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time.

05:24 am Iran threatens: missile production 'continues' 10:28 20/03/2026 10:40 20/03/2026 The Revolutionary Guards, Iran's ideological army, claimed Friday that the country has continued to produce missiles despite the war against Israel and the United States.





"Our missile industry deserves a perfect rating, and there is no cause for concern in this regard, because even in war conditions we continue to produce," Guardians spokesman Ali Mohamad Naini assured, as quoted by the Fars news agency.





On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran no longer has "the capacity to enrich uranium" or "produce ballistic missiles."



05:05 am Sri Lanka denied access to U.S. aircraft 10:23 20/03/2026 10:23 20/03/2026 Sri Lanka denied permission for two U.S. aircraft armed with missiles to use an airport on its territory during the period March 4-8, the president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, announced to Parliament.





05:00 am Shelling in Lebanon 10:23 20/03/2026 10:40 20/03/2026 The Lebanese news agency NNA reported Israeli bombardments against several towns in the south of the country.



"Israeli enemy warplanes attacked at dawn" towns in the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil, it said, adding that Israeli forces also attacked five other towns in the south of the country.







"Israeli enemy warplanes attacked at dawn" towns in the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil, it said, adding that Israeli forces also attacked five other towns in the south of the country.

04:45 am New fire at a refinery in Kuwait 10:22 20/03/2026 10:40 20/03/2026 A fire broke out Friday at the Mina Al Ahmadi refinery, following a drone attack.



Several units at this refinery, belonging to Kuwait's national oil company, were paralyzed while firefighters try to contain the blaze.

04:30 am Attacks in the Gulf 10:21 20/03/2026 10:40 20/03/2026 Air defenses in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait responded Friday to missile attacks, officials in those Gulf states reported.



The Saudi Defense Ministry reported intercepting and destroying 10 unmanned aircraft in the east of the country and others in the north, while Bahrain's interior ministry said shrapnel from an "Iranian aggression" caused a fire in a warehouse, which was brought under control and caused no injuries.

04:20 am Arrests in the United Arab Emirates 10:20 20/03/2026 10:40 20/03/2026 Authorities in the United Arab Emirates arrested at least five members of a "red terrorist" group linked to Iran and the Lebanese Islamist group Hezbollah, state media reported.



The alleged group had "attempted to infiltrate the national economy" as part of "a pre-established strategic plan in coordination with external parties linked to Hezbollah and Iran," the official WAM news agency claimed, citing the Emirati State Security agency.

04:00 am Israeli bombings in Tehran 10:18 20/03/2026 10:40 20/03/2026 "The Israeli army launched a new wave of attacks targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime in Tehran," military forces indicated Friday morning via the Telegram messaging platform.



03:45 am Macron raises the "UN framework" in Hormuz 10:17 20/03/2026 10:40 20/03/2026 French President Emmanuel Macron raised the possibility of a "UN framework" for a future mission to ensure safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz once hostilities cease.



France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan

declared themselves "ready to contribute," in due course, to ensure the safety of that vital sea lane for the hydrocarbon trade.



European leaders meeting at a summit in Brussels on Thursday called for a "moratorium" on attacks on energy and water infrastructure in the Middle East war.



03:35 am Strategic reserves The member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA) began placing strategic oil reserves on the market, as announced in mid-March. This is a total of 426 million barrels, mostly of crude oil.

10:18 20/03/2026 10:40 20/03/2026