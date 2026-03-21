Trump says US 'very close' to achieving its goals in Iran as it considers scaling back operations

Published by Sabrina Martin 20 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump assured Friday that the United States is"very close" to meeting its objectives in Iran, as it evaluates ending its military operations in the Middle East. The comments come amid the third week of U.S.-Israeli military coordination in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump detailed Washington's main objectives: to "completely" degrade Iranian missile capabilities and launchers, destroy the country's defense industrial base, eliminate the navy and air force, prevent Iran from developing nuclear capability and protect U.S. allies in the region, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The president also referred to the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that its surveillance and security will be up to the countries that use it, not the United States. "If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated," Trump wrote, adding that the operation would be "easy" for them.

Contrasts over cease-fire and troop deployments.

Trump told reporters that he is not seeking a cease-fire with Iran, stating that "You don’t do a ceasefire when you’re obliterating the other side." He further noted that the United States has already "won" the war and that any Iranian action is limited to blocking the strategic strait.

Although the president has ruled out sending U.S. troops ashore in Iran, the Pentagon has accelerated the deployment of more than 2,200 Marines and sailors from San Diego to Middle East. Any ground intervention would escalate the conflict, which has so far left at least 13 U.S. service members dead and approximately 200 wounded.