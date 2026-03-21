More than 4,000 evacuated in Hawaii due to flooding and the risk of collapse of a historic dam

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 20 de marzo, 2026

Heavy rains pounded the state of Hawaii again this week, causing severe flooding on the island of Oahu and forcing the evacuation of more than 4,000 people at the risk of collapse of a dam more than a century old.

According to local authorities, the emergency is concentrated on the north shore of Oahu, an area known worldwide for its surfing beaches, where overflowing rivers and accumulating water have caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure. Authorities activated warning sirens early Friday and ordered the immediate evacuation of communities downstream of the Wahiawa Dam, warning that the structure could fail imminently.

Intense rainfall - which in some areas reached 20 to 30 centimeters in a few hours - caused the drainage system to collapse. Many streets were completely flooded, hundreds of vehicles were swept away and some homes were dislodged from their foundations by the force of the water.

Emergency teams, including firefighters and rescuers on jet skis, were deployed to search for people trapped in flooded areas. So far, no fatalities or injuries have been confirmed, although authorities acknowledge that the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green ordered the activation of the National Guard to assist in rescue and evacuation efforts. He described the situation as especially critical in northern Oahu, where water levels reached chest high in some areas.

We have issued an evacuation order for Waialua and Haleʻiwa. If you are in these areas, please evacuate now and follow guidance from emergency officials.



Shelter locations can be found here: https://t.co/clyywuZuuh pic.twitter.com/yV3Vu38iOi — Governor Josh Green (@GovJoshGreenMD) March 20, 2026

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch, warning that conditions pose an extreme danger to the population. Localities such as Haleiwa and Waialua are among the hardest hit, with reports of widespread, life-threatening flooding.

One of the evacuation centers set up, located at a school in Waialua, also had to be evacuated due to advancing water. About 185 people and dozens of pets were moved to a new shelter, amid a logistical situation complicated by traffic and blocked roads.

The risk over the Wahiawa dam has been monitored since last week, when a first episode of heavy rains had already generated severe flooding in the state. Although at that time the water level dropped, the new rainfall raised the pressure on the structure again. Authorities confirmed that water is overflowing the spillway, raising concerns about its stability.

Residents in the area expressed their fears about the possibility of a collapse. Some noted that the dam's age has been a recurring concern whenever heavy rains are recorded.

Hawaii has more than a hundred dams, many built decades ago for irrigation systems linked to the sugar industry. The aging infrastructure has been noted in previous reports as a risk factor for extreme weather events.

While evacuation and rescue efforts continue, authorities remain on alert as more rain is expected over the weekend, which could further aggravate the situation on the island.