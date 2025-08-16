Erin, the first Atlantic hurricane of the year, threatens the Caribbean

Satellite image provided by NOAA shows the formation of Hurricane Erin in the Atlantic Ocean AFP

Published by Víctor Mendoza 15 de agosto, 2025

Hurricane Erin, the first of the season in the Atlantic Ocean, strengthened Friday as it moves toward the Caribbean, where it could bring heavy rain and flooding to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that at 19H00 local (00H00 GMT Saturday), Erin reached maximum sustained winds of up to 85 mi/h and was located about 300 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the north, an area that includes the British and U.S. Virgin Islands.

"It is expected to generate heavy rains over these territories between Friday night and Sunday, with flash flooding (...), as well as landslides or mudslides," the weather agency warned.

St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Anguilla and other islands further south are under watch.

A "sustained to rapid strengthening is expected over the next few days, and Erin is forecast to become a major hurricane over the weekend," the NHC said. The center added that the storm's projection at the southern end of its track may lead it to affect the Dominican Republic and Haiti, and then the Bahamas.

Erin-driven waves are expected to affect portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, and may "generate life-threatening conditions, heavy surf and rip current conditions," according to the NHC.

The NHC forecasts that the hurricane will turn northward on Sunday night. Meteorologists said they are confident it will stay away from the U.S. coastline, although it could still cause dangerous storm surge and erosion in places like North Carolina.

The Atlantic hurricane season, from June through November, is forecast to be more intense than usual, according to weather forecasters.

Last year, several major storms rocked the region, including Hurricane Helene, which left more than 200 people dead in its wake in the southeastern United States.