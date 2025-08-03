A volcano erupts 450 years later in the same area of the powerful earthquake in Russia

Published by Israel Duro 3 de agosto, 2025

The Kracheninnikov volcano, located on Russia's Kamchatka peninsula, has erupted for the first time in more than 450 years, just days after the powerful earthquake that shook the same region in the far east of the country, officials reported.

The formation, more than 1,800 meters high, emitted an ash plume that reached 6,000 meters, the local office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations specified on Telegram.

"The cloud has spread eastward, in the direction of the Pacific Ocean," that report specified, adding that there are no inhabited areas or tourist groups in its path.

The Kamchatka peninsula, which has about thirty active volcanoes, is one of the most active seismic regions on the planet, at the meeting point between the Pacific and North American tectonic plates.

The last recorded eruption, in 1550

According to the Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program, the last recorded eruption of Kracheninnikov dates back to 1550.

However, this virtually uninhabited territory welcomes travelers who come to explore its spectacular mountain scenery and natural parks teeming with bears and salmon.

Second volcano in the area to erupt after the earthquake

This reactivation also comes after Kliuchevskoi, Eurasia's highest volcano, erupted in the same region on Wednesday.

Both expulsions of material follow one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded, which shook the area on Wednesday and triggered tsunami warnings and the evacuation of millions of people across the Pacific, from Japan to Hawaii, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador.

The worst damage was reported in Russia, where the tsunami flattened the port of Severo-Kurilsk and submerged a fishing plant, officials said.

The earthquake, at magnitude 8.8, was the strongest since 2011, when another of 9.1 struck off the coast of Japan and triggered a tsunami that left 15,000 dead.