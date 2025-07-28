DR Congo: More than 40 people killed in Islamist attack on church

Islamist attack on a church in the Democratic Republic of Congo YouTube/CGTN Africa .

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de julio, 2025

Members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorist organization murdered more than 40 people in a church in the Democratic Republic of Congo this Sunday in the town of Komanda.

The ADF is a Muslim group that swore allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) in 2019, AFP reported.

In this latest attack, the ADF killed 43 people. Nine minors were among the victims. There were also several seriously wounded.

The Congolese military claimed it was a "large-scale massacre" and explained that "some 40 civilians were surprised and killed with machetes and others were seriously wounded."

In recent years, the ADF has perpetrated numerous attacks against churches and Catholics in the Central African country. These slowed in 2021, when the armies of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda launched a joint operation to wipe out the ADF.

Since then, attacks by the ISIS-linked terrorist organization had ceased, until Sunday.