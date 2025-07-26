At least eight killed in Iran in attack described by authorities as 'terrorist'

Published by Israel Duro 26 de julio, 2025

At least eight people were killed, five civilians and three attackers, in an attack on a judicial building in southeastern Iran that authorities called a "terrorist" action, state media reported.

Several gunmen gained access to the building in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan province, and opened fire, Mizan Online, the judiciary's media outlet, reported. "Five people were killed and 13 injured in this terrorist attack," it added.

According to Tasnim agency, theterrorist group Jaish al-Zolm claimed responsibility for the attack. The same media reports that, according to local sources, the gunmen also fired indiscriminately at civilians in the area, injuring people and causing material damage.

Personnel from the IRGC’s Quds Base killed three of the attackers

Personnel from the IRGC’s Quds Base killed three of the attackers during an operation to deal with the terrorists, restoring security and control in the area. Medical teams from Emergency Unit 115 and Khatam al-Anbiya Hospital treated the wounded, Tasnim reports.

Some visitors and staff members were evacuated with the help of law enforcement, as police and security presence remained high around the courthouse.

The official figures on the number of victims will be released at a later date, as authorities continue to investigate the attack.

In the meantime, authorities have urged citizens to avoid the area altogether, refrain from recording or sharing unverified information and rely only on reliable sources for up-to-date information.