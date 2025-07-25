Trump blames Hamas for failure in ceasefire talks: 'I think they want to die'

Published by Leandro Fleischer 25 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump took aim Friday at Hamas after negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian terror group failed to reach a ceasefire agreement.

"Hamas didn't really want to make a deal," the president said. "I think they want to die, and it's very, very bad," Trump added at the White House before leaving for Scotland.

"And it got to be to a point where you're going to have to finish the job," he declared, and recalled that "we got a lot of hostages out" but that the last ones remain.

Trump maintained that Hamas knows "what happens after you get the final hostages." "They will be hunted down," he stated. "And basically because of that, they really didn’t want to make a deal," he added.

Trump also said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, although he did not elaborate on the issues discussed during the conversation.

Israel considers alternative ways to free hostages



The statements come a day after Israel withdrew its delegation from Qatar, where negotiations were taking place to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, blamed Hamas for the failure of the talks. He added that Israel is considering alternative avenues to bring the hostages back home.

Netanyahu, for his part, backed the envoy’s remarks. "Steve Witkoff was right," he said. He added that Hamas is the obstacle to an agreement to release the hostages.

The Israeli leader said Jerusalem and Washington are considering alternative options to free the hostages, end the terrorist Hamas government and ensure sustainable peace for Israel and the Middle East.