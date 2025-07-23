Ukraine and Russia agree to new prisoner-of-war exchange at talks in Istanbul

Published by Agustina Blanco 23 de julio, 2025

In a new round of negotiations held in Istanbul, Turkey, delegations from Ukraine and Russia agreed Thursday to conduct an exchange of at least 1,200 prisoners of war from each side, plus the handover of bodies of fallen soldiers, mediated by the Red Cross.

The talks, which lasted less than an hour, reflect progress on humanitarian issues, although deep differences persist on political and military issues.

According to reports from Infobae, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinski, announced that the pact includes the return of Ukrainian military remains, with Russia willing to hand over an additional 3,000 bodies after returning more than 7,000 previously.

Medinski stressed that the transfer will take place when Ukraine is technically ready, with the Red Cross facilitating the process for burial in their respective countries. The possibility of including civilians in the exchange, especially those wounded or held captive for more than three years, was also discussed.

For his part, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, celebrated on his X account the return of a new group of prisoners, mainly sick or seriously wounded fighters, and stressed that more than 1,000 compatriots have returned thanks to the agreements in Turkey. The Ukrainian president insisted on the need to continue the exchanges until all Ukrainian prisoners are released.

Today, already the 9th stage of the exchange agreed in Istanbul took place. Seriously ill and severely wounded defenders are returning home. We can now share the details — across all stages of the recent Istanbul agreements, we have managed to bring back more than 1,000 of our… pic.twitter.com/WDGDlNAyy4 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 23, 2025

Meanwhile, the Russian delegation proposed truces of 24 to 48 hours in frontline sectors to evacuate the wounded and bodies, stressing the risks faced by medical teams due to the intensive use of drones.

The Ukrainian official, Rustem Umérov, confirmed progress in the treatment of prisoners and recovery of civilians, but noted that there is no significant progress toward a general cease-fire. Ukraine demands a cessation of attacks on civilian infrastructure and international security guarantees, while Russia reiterates demands such as Ukraine's neutrality, reduction of its army and recognition of annexed territories, conditions that are rejected by Kyiv.

Negotiations will continue in Istanbul, with the focus on upcoming prisoner exchanges and possible humanitarian truces.