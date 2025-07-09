Trump meets with African leaders amid tensions, says he will consider key trade pact with Africa

Published by Agustina Blanco 9 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump welcomed the leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal to the White House on Wednesday for lunch discussions focused on business opportunities.

The meeting, which marks a new chapter in relations between the United States and Africa, comes against a backdrop of rising trade tensions following the Republican administration's cuts to foreign aid.

The meeting seeks to strengthen ties with that continent, a region where China has consolidated its economic influence in recent years through heavy investments, especially in the extraction of natural resources such as manganese, iron ore, gold, diamonds, lithium and cobalt, abundant in the five invited countries.

In that regard, President Donald Trump noted at a press conference:

"We shut down USAID to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse...and we're working tirelessly to forge new economic opportunities involving both the United States and many African nations."

🚨🇺🇸Donald Trump : « Nous avons fermé l' USAID pour éliminer le gaspillage, la fraude et les abus... et nous travaillons sans relâche pour créer de nouvelles opportunités économiques impliquant à la fois les États-Unis et de nombreuses nations africaines... ce sera beaucoup plus… pic.twitter.com/BrgBydVJyA — LSI AFRICA (@lsiafrica) July 9, 2025

For its part, the State Department noted on its X account:

“The U.S. is emphasizing trade over aid in our approach to countries in Africa — engaging Africans as peers and partners. At the #USAfricaBusinessSummit, U.S. and African companies announced $2.5 billion in new deals and commitments that drive mutual prosperity.”

The U.S. is emphasizing trade over aid in our approach to countries in Africa — engaging Africans as peers and partners. At the #USAfricaBusinessSummit, U.S. and African companies announced $2.5 billion in new deals and commitments that drive mutual prosperity. pic.twitter.com/Ty988h6PlY — Department of State (@StateDept) July 7, 2025

During the press conference, when asked by a reporter whether he planned to extend AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act), which gives qualified African nations duty-free access to the U.S. market, beyond its September expiration deadline, Trump noted, "Well, we'll take a look at that."

The U.S. government's imposition of the tariffs on African nations in April marks the end of the AGOA trade agreement, an initiative aimed at helping African economies develop through preferential access to U.S. markets.

Trump also said the U.S. treats Africa "great in many different ways, including with tariffs." However, he added that “parts of Africa charge us tremendous tariffs, as you know, and they're going to be dropping those tariffs. They've already informed me they're going to be dropping those... but we treat Africa far better than China or anybody else, any place else."

Trump's trade war



For its part, the United States has escalated its trade war, notifying trading partners of new tariff rates that will take effect on August 1 and opening a new front against countries in the BRICS bloc.

Investments in Africa

While Trump was receiving African leaders at the White House, the U.S. Development Finance Corporation International (DFC), also this Wednesday confirmed funding for the development of the Banio potash mine in Mayumba, Gabon.

This project seeks to reduce Gabon's dependence on imports and, according to DFC chief investment officer Conor Coleman, "DFC's efforts not only benefit the countries and communities where they invest but also advance U.S. economic interests by opening new markets, strengthening trade relations, and promoting a more secure and prosperous global economy."