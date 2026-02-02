Russia confirms new negotiations with Ukraine and US in Abu Dhabi on war

Published by Diane Hernández 2 de febrero, 2026

Russia confirmed Monday that the second round of negotiations with Ukraine and the United States to seek a way out of the conflict in Ukraine will be held Wednesday and Thursday in Abu Dhabi, after a delay attributed to scheduling problems between the delegations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that the talks were initially scheduled for last Sunday, but additional coordination between the three sides was necessary. "Now, the second cycle will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in Abu Dhabi," he said, confirming information advanced on Sunday by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The negotiations, according to AFP, will take place shortly before the four-year anniversary of the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, which began in February 2022, and come amidst renewed diplomatic efforts driven by Washington to end the war.

According to diplomatic sources, this new cycle is expected to focus on the territorial issue, considered one of the most sensitive points of the conflict. So far, none of the parties has given clear signs of significant progress in this area.