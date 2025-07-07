BRICS criticize tariffs and Trump threatens additional 10% tariffs on countries that align with them

Published by Israel Duro 7 de julio, 2025

The BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro released a statement expressing "their concern" over the impact of unilateral tariffs on trade, without directly naming Donald Trump. In response, the U.S. president swiftly took to social media, warning that “any country aligning itself with the anti-American policies of the BRICS will face an ADDITIONAL 10% tariff.“

Lula calls for a united front because multilateralism is "under attack"

At the meeting, which saw the a sense of both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the host Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that multilateralism is "under attack" due to U.S. policies and urged the other members to present a united front.

"We express serious concern with the increase in trade-distorting unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures," the statement read.

Condemnation of attacks on Iran

In addition, the text condemned "military attacks" by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, again without directly naming these countries. It also called for an "immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire" and a "complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip," while appealing for a "two-state solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Iran, which has been a member of the group since 2023, "expressed reservations" about Brazil's presidency in a statement outlining its historical stance that denies the existence of Israel, according to an Iranian diplomatic source speaking to AFP.

Statement on AI

The statement also includes a specific statement on Artificial Intelligence (AI) that "strongly supports the right of all countries to usufruct" its benefits and "establish their own regulatory structures" on this technology.

The text calls for protecting "copyright against unauthorized AI use, to avoid abusive data mining and privacy violations." Lula argued that "the development of AI cannot become the privilege of a few countries or an instrument of manipulation in the hands of billionaires."

Climate change, a priority

The BRICS will also issue statements on Monday on climate change - a key issue for Brazil, which this year will host COP30 in the Amazonian city of Belém - and health cooperation.

Founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the BRICS group has recently expanded to 11 countries, representing nearly half of the world's population and almost 40% of global GDP. Since 2023, the group has welcomed Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran, strengthening the influence of the so-called Global South.